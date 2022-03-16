Opposition has more than required number: PPP

Imran claims to be on Jihad but his own allies are leaving him

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the opposition had more than required number in the National Assembly to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf said the giver had lost the majority in the Parliament. Ashraf, a former Prime Minister, accepted PM’ Imran Khan’s challenge to stage rallies in Islamabad. “We can stage a 10 times bigger demonstration than PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) in Islamabad,” he said, The former Premier said that the PM should not be under any misunderstandings, the opposition’s power show will be historic.

“We know how to ensure security of our members,” he added. Ashraf said the PM cannot prolong his stay in power by slinging mud at the opposition leaders. “Imran Khan claims to be on a Jihad but his own allies are leaving him,” he said.

The PPP leader said that if the PM is sure that “we do not have the numbers for a no-confidence move then why does he look so annoyed, irritated and panicked.”

Meanwhile, PPP leader Shazia Atta Marri said, “We have exercised our constitutional and democratic right of no-confidence motion against atrocities of Prime Minister Imran Khan while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held ‘Awami’ long march against the bad economic policies of the federal government.” She said that bringing a no-confidence motion on the table against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan was a constitutional and democratic right.

Marri said that depriving someone from his or her constitutional right is a sheer violation of the Constitution. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost his nerves and senses and he is no longer able to rule the country,” she said. She said that there were reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan was planning NAB cases against opposition leaders. “We have strongly condemned threats of government to initiate fake NAB enquires. We are being threatened by the federal government with one million people to deprive us of constitutional right while unleashed language and speeches of the federal ministers is provoking the people,” Marri said.

She alleged that Imran Khan had done nothing but has only increased inflation and unemployment in the country.