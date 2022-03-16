News Desk

Opposition parties do not have required numbers for no-trust motion: Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that our relation with the allies is more than three years old.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also said that if differences increase, one should push harder to get back support of the allies.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is making offers to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) but the situation cannot be accurately analyzed from these interactions.

The FM stated that the claims of the opposition about their numbers being complete on the no-confidence motion are not factual.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PM honest man, PML-Q always supported govt in testing times: Parvez Elahi

Islamabad

Defence, military leaders from Bahrain, Nigeria call on COAS Qamar Bajwa

Lahore

Lahore: Cabinet committee reviews law, order situation ahead of PAK-AUS match

Islamabad

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

Islamabad

National Security Policy: Urdu version now available, says Moeed Yusuf

Islamabad

Pervaiz Elahi clarifies over leaving PTI-led coalition govt

Islamabad

‘Anyone leaving PM Imran Khan will be defeated in 2023 polls’

Islamabad

No-trust: ECP asked to take notice of PML-N’s admission of horse-trading

National

Cylinder explosion injures three in Rohri

Islamabad

IHC nullifies Islamabad local body election ordinance 2021

1 of 259