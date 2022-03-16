Opposition puts national interest at stake for power: CM Buzdar

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the announcement of holding a long march on March 23 as an attempt to malign national unity and regretted that the PDM was impassive to the importance of national interest.

He stated this while talking to provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Hamid Yar Hiraj who called on him at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual importance. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that these individuals were putting the national interest at stake to protect their political stakes and regretted that the PDM has, again, shown political immaturity and irresponsibility. There is no room for negative politics, he stressed.

The chief minister said that the politics of the opposition was not based on any principle or ideology and its every tactic would be fully countered. The nation was united under PM Imran Khan and the government would complete its term, he concluded.

Provincial ministers meet CM

CM takes notice of murder of four family members in Gujrat

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Gujrat, has sought a report from IG police. The Chief Minister directed that strict legal action be taken against the arrested accused along with provision of justice to the heirs.

CM grieved over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to the falling of a vehicle into the canal near Rahim Yar Khan. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report about the incident.