Pakistan Army ‘reviews with concern’ India’s missile firing

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over 248th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The forum was given comprehensive briefing on important global, regional developments, internal security situation in the country and progress on Western Border Management Regime, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

“The forum reviewed with concern, the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster,” the ISPR said. “It was emphasised that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight. Such dangerous incidents can act as trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability.”

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded successful ongoing counterterrorism operations. The forum expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure security of the country.

COAS directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for peaceful conduct of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan Day Parade. COAS appreciated operational preparedness of the formations and emphasized on mission oriented training.