Pakistan confirms 493 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Pakistan on Wednesday reported as many as 493 fresh cases of the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to NCOC, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, a total of 34,698 samples were tested, out of which 493 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 1.42 per cent, according to the NCOC report.

It added that four more Covid patients were died in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 30,317.

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 567, according to the data shared by the NCOC.

