Pakistan sends humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine

The government of Pakistan has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine as a message of solidarity to the war-hit people.

As per details, the government of Pakistan has sent aid on the basis of humanitarian grounds at the request of Ukraine during the war with Russia.

Relief supplies include medicine, electromechanical equipment, winter beds and food items. Two planes are being sent to deliver more than 15 tons of aid.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi handed over relief goods to the Ukrainian Ambassador. Pakistan has always acted as a responsible and peace-loving country, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said and added Pakistan has stood by the international community during disasters.

Earlier this month, European Union (EU) president Ursula Von Der Leyen requested Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to play a role of a mediator for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The development was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.

As per details, the EU president made a telephone call to PM Imran Khan to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict which is deepening with every passing day. Chaudhry said Ursula Von Der Leyen requested PM Imran Khan for mediation in the conflict.