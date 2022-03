LAHORE: After holding Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 quite successfully, Punjab Chess Association will organize more chess events in future to give sufficient playing opportunities to budding players of the province; this was stated by PCA Secretary Raja Gohar Iqbal, who appreciated Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, DG SBP Javed Chohan and Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab helping them holding Pakistan’s biggest-ever chess tournament.