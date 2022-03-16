Pervaiz Elahi clarifies over leaving PTI-led coalition govt

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday clarified that PML-Q has neither left the incumbent alliance nor it had joined the opposition.

In a statement, the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person and has good intentions.

“We are still an ally of PTI government and supported the incumbent government in difficult times,” he said, adding that PML-Q is also a political party which make its decisions through mutual consultations.

He further said: “It would be in government’s interest if it takes allies along and took them into consultation.”

It was learnt that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to support the side on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that will offer them Punjab CM’s slot.

Sources closer to PML-Q said that the political party will accept the proposal of Punjab CM’s slot by any side whether it is being offered by the government or the opposition.

They said that PML-Q has a political and ideological rivalry with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), however, talks are underway to settle the issues.

PML-Q sources further revealed that the leadership will prefer to settle matters with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but the term of assemblies should be completed.