News Desk

Pervaiz Elahi clarifies over leaving PTI-led coalition govt

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday clarified that PML-Q has neither left the incumbent alliance nor it had joined the opposition.

In a statement, the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person and has good intentions.

“We are still an ally of PTI government and supported the incumbent government in difficult times,” he said, adding that PML-Q is also a political party which make its decisions through mutual consultations.

He further said: “It would be in government’s interest if it takes allies along and took them into consultation.”

It was learnt that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to support the side on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that will offer them Punjab CM’s slot.

Sources closer to PML-Q said that the political party will accept the proposal of Punjab CM’s slot by any side whether it is being offered by the government or the opposition.

They said that PML-Q has a political and ideological rivalry with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), however, talks are underway to settle the issues.

PML-Q sources further revealed that the leadership will prefer to settle matters with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but the term of assemblies should be completed.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Lahore: Cabinet committee reviews law, order situation ahead of PAK-AUS match

Islamabad

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

Islamabad

National Security Policy: Urdu version now available, says Moeed Yusuf

Islamabad

‘Anyone leaving PM Imran Khan will be defeated in 2023 polls’

Islamabad

No-trust: ECP asked to take notice of PML-N’s admission of horse-trading

Islamabad

IHC nullifies Islamabad local body election ordinance 2021

Islamabad

PM Imran to benefit from no-trust motion: Sheikh Rashid

Business

Tarin directs to resolve issues of pharma industry

Islamabad

Election commission stops PM Imran from holding rally in Swat

Islamabad

OIC CFMs: Fazlur Rehman asks marchers to enter Islamabad on March 25

1 of 139