Pictures of Malala vacationing with husband Asser surf over social media

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently got married to Asser Malik. Asser is a graduate from LUMS and used to work with PCB’s high performance center but has resigned later.

The wedding pictures of the beautiful couple had been surfing all over social media and they have received a lot of admiration along with prayers and love from all over the world.

The newly weds have recently shared pictures from their vacation. First the couple shared some glimpse from their trip to Dubai and then they could bee seen having breakfast and riding hot air balloon together in Turkey.



