PM Imran directs party MPs to expose opposition’s ‘corruption’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday directed PTI lawmakers to remain connected with the masses and expose the corruption of the opposition and project true stories of PTI.

He said this while talking to party MNAs who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday. He said there would be a huge rally at D Chowk on 27th March and asked the party MNAs to bring a maximum number of people in order to make it successful. Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and a delegation of parliamentarians from Sindh province also called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad and expressed complete confidence in his leadership. They also discussed the overall political situation of the country and assured their full cooperation to the PM in defeating the no-confidence motion. The delegation included Senator Saifullah Abro and MNAs Faheem Khan and Ataullah and Sindh MPAs Haleem Adil Sheikh, Ali Junejo Syed Afandi, Sidra Taimoor and Riaz Ahmad. Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi was also present on the occasion.