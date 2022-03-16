News Desk

PM Imran to benefit from no-trust motion: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to benefit from no-confidence motion no matter what is the outcome of the move.

Sheikh Rashid, while talking to media persons, said that he has warned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that other opposition parties will run away and he will be left empty handed.

The minister also warned that no-confidence motion could lead to democratic uncertainty in the country.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the allies of the government are 100% leaning towards the opposition

It is Imran Khan’s responsibility to reverse the inclination, said Pervaiz Elahi.

The Speaker of Punjab Assembly continued saying that there is a 100% lack of wisdom in the government and further expressed that they were approached by all parties except the government.

Mr. Elahi stated that all parties except the government offered us, adding that decisions taken by the government in panic are coming to the fore.

First the government and then the opposition should cancel the announcement of public gatherings, added Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

