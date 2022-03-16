Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest 2 men on extortion charges

RAWALPINDI – New Town Police have arrested two men on charges of receiving extortion from citizens in the name of car parking fee in Commercial Market, informed a spokesman of the District Government on Tuesday.

According to police, police took action against the accused on complaint of Deputy Commissioner/ Administrator Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Tahir Farooq and Enforcement Department high ups.

The sources informed that Municipal Officer (Regulations) Imran Ali and the inspector started taking round of the area in disguise of an ordinary citizen after they received public complaints about a gang involved in receiving car parking fee forcefully in Commercial Market and Satellite Town. The MO parked his car near Children Park when two persons approached him and demanded Rs 50 in pretext of parking fee. Upon asking by MO, the duo told him that they had won a bid of car parking against Rs6 million from government and misbehaved on further inquiry. The MO called the New Town Police. The two extortionists identified as Hussain Shah and Raja Anees were held. Both accused were drunk at time of arrest and a liquor bottle was also recovered from their possession, he said.

Meanwhile, police obtained physical remand of both accused from a court of law for further investigation, he said.

