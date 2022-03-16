PPP, MQM may become coalition partners in Sindh

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan may become coalition partners in Sindh, a PPP leader said yesterday.

Speaking at a news conference here, Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, said the MQM had not shown any interest so far, but the coalition cannot be ruled out.

“So no discussion has been held between the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party to make MQM a coalition partner in the PPP’s Sindh government. However, the possibility does exist that MQM is made a coalition partner in the Sindh government after the improvement in the ties between the two parties,” he said, citing the last day’s meeting between the parties where they discussed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, Ghani said the PPP did not have the power to appoint the Sindh Governor nor the position of Governor was part of the provincial government.

“Although I’m a staunch opponent of the MQM but I’m of the opinion that the so far issues raised by them (in the talks between the two parties) are all valid problems,” he said.

Ghani said the MQM had raised the issue of a 40 per cent quota in government jobs for the urban population while saying that injustice was being done in this regard due to the issue of bogus domiciles.

He said the MQM had also presented its views regarding the system of municipal governance in the province, as the Sindh government had already constituted a committee having representation of all the Opposition parties to amend the provincial local government law as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Sindh minister said that he had always honoured the mandate and vote bank of MQM in the urban parts of the province from where their candidates had always used to win the elections.

He said the militant wing and political wings of MQM were like two separate entities as they were ready to hold talks with the political wing but negotiations could never be held with the militant part of the party.

He recalled that same was the viewpoint of the late Beazir Bhutto during the All Parties’ Conference in London.

He said the hostile statements being given by certain federal ministers showed that the PTI’s government had been planning to take unconstitutional steps against the peaceful disposal of no-confidence motion as per the Constitution.