PTI govt allies most likely to back opposition’s no-trust motion against PM: Parvez

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Tuesday revealed that the allied parties in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are most likely to back opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is Khan Sahib’s duty to reverse the tilt (of the allied parties towards opposition). But I believe that the time to send delegations (for seeking support] has passed,” says Parvez Elahi while speaking to a private TV channel late Tuesday. “Had he (Imran Khan) done this earlier, this could have been avoided,” the PA Speaker said whose party is also an ally of the PTI government in the Centre and Punjab as well.

Ch Parvez Elahi also called the alliance of the three opposition major parties including JUI-F, PML-N, and PPP as ‘lasting and stable.’ Chaudhry’s latest statement comes just one week after the opposition parties submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The PTI allies are ‘100 percent inclined’ towards the Opposition, he added.

The government’s key ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Monday assured PM Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies — BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — are still indecisive.

The statement comes just hours after PM Imran Khan said the entire nation was ready to go down with him rather than supporting the “three stooges”, as he slammed the Opposition amid rising political tensions.

Meanwhile, BAP Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Bilawal Afridi announced Tuesday breaking his party’s alliance with PTI in the provincial assembly. “We (BAP) will not support the government in the no-confidence motion,” Afridi warned PTI, which has a clear majority of 94 in the 145-member provincial assembly.

In a video statement, he further announced that the party would also end its alliance with the PTI in Balochistan, National Assembly, and the Senate, as the clock ticks on the session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Chief Minister (Mahmood Khan) had called a session of merged districts’ lawmakers, but [BAP] members were not invited,” Afridi, whose party has four seats in the KP assembly, said.

“We are being treated unfairly. Funds are being given to PTI members. Now, we will record our protest from the Opposition benches,” the BAP leader said, noting that he was in contact with the party’s central leadership.