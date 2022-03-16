Religious Restrictions

With the new ruling of an Indian court, schools in the state of Karnataka will continue enforcing a ban on the hijab in classes. This now adds to the extensive list of violations of basic rights through which the BJP has discriminated against the Muslims for years. This was not acceptable when France enacted the hijab ban and it is not acceptable now either. The right to practice and profess religion is inalienable and the world must be reminded of this fact.

Earlier, a school in Karnataka imposed a hijab ban in class and justified it by stating that wearing it was a non-essential religious practice. The judgement reaffirmed the school’s stance and the courts further asserted that all schools had the authority to decide upon their uniforms guidelines but in doing so, a right protected by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) is being violated and no authority seems to care.

The UN’s Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) made two landmark decisions, Hebbadj v. France and Sonia Yaker v. France respectively, through which the aggrieved parties unjustly fined in France for wearing their hijabs were provided reassurance of the fact that their right to practice their religion could not be suppressed. An important precedent was set which India seems to have conveniently ignored. Instead, the argument has boiled over to whether the Hijab is an essential aspect of Islamic teachings instead of being focused around whether the authorities have the power to enact such a repressive ban.

Religion practice is an entirely personal matter and what aspects are important vary from one person to the next. A blanket policy under the guise of ‘non-essentiality’ cannot be placed upon the people when it deprives them of their basic rights. This becomes all the more concerning when the courts or governments in question do not even bother consulting experts of the religion they are making a judgement on. The Indian state looks to be getting away with violating human rights and subjugating the Muslim population and little is done internationally to stop this injustice.