Remington Stars, PH Tigers score victories in Polo League

LAHORE – Remington Stars and Platinum Homes (PH) Tigers carved out contrasting victories in the Tower 21 Polo Super League here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Remington Stars had to face tough resistance from The Eagles to win the closely-contested encounter by 6½-5. Hussain Monnoo and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo were the heroes of the match as they played outstanding polo and contributed with two goals each while their teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Basel Faisal Khokhar converted one goal apiece for the winning side, which also had a half goal handicap advantage.

The players of The Eagles also fought very hard and marched fire-with-fire till the end but they couldn’t finish well, thus lost the crucial match by a close margin of 6½-5. For the losing side, Ahmed Bilal Riaz played well and hammered a hat-trick of goals while Ali Fareed contributed with a beautiful brace but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

The day’s second match proved a one-sided affair, where Platinum Homes Tigers recorded an emphatic 8-4 triumph over Zacky Reapers. Foreign player Amirreza Behboudi did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in superb seven out of eight goals for the winning team while the remaining goal was beautifully converted by Ashfaq Qadeer. For Zacky Reapers, Mustafa Aziz slammed in a brace while Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Saif Noon pumped in one goal apiece.

Remington Stars are on the top of the points table with 9 points as they have won 3 out of 4 matches while Platinum Homes Tigers are on number two with 9 points as they also have won 3 out of 4 matches, at number three are Zacky Reapers with 6 points as they have won 2 out of 3 matches, at number four are ZS Lions with 3 points as they have won 1 out of 4 matches and at number five are The Eagles with 3 points as they have won 1 out of 3 matches.