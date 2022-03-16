SACM Punjab vows to help PCF take cycling to new heights

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Hassan Khawar has said that cycling is a very healthy sport and he is keen to promote cycling in every corner of the country with the aim of making every citizen fit, healthy and strong.

Hassan Khawar said this during a special meeting with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair and Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) President Adnan Ehsan Khan at his office. During the meeting, a plan of action was worked out for the promotion of cycling and tourism at the level of Punjab and Pakistan.

The SACM, who himself is a cyclist and a keen supporter of this game in Pakistan, said: “We will conduct maximum number of cycling events across the country with the cooperation of Pakistan Cycling Federation as well as Punjab Cycling Association. It is a very healthy sport and every Pakistani should adopt it whether for personal or professional purposes as it will help in keeping them fit, healthy and strong.”

Hassan Khawar also assured PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan of providing all-out support in conducting every kind of cycling event in Punjab as well as Punjab. “In the first phase, I will ask Tourism Department and PHA to collaborate with Pakistan Cycling Federation in order to organize the cycling event in Punjab in a trend-setting manner and later, more departments and organization will come forward in helping the PCF in holding more and more cycling events.”

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan and PCA President Adnan Ehsan Khan thanked the SACM Hassan Khawar for his interest in cycling and for his all-support in its development in Punjab as well as in Pakistan. “This is great cause to help the PCF and PCA in promoting cycling across the country. The more the Pakistanis involve in this beautiful game, the better and healthier the country and countrymen will be.”

Moazzam Khan further said that he has great plans as far as the promotion and development of cycling in Pakistan is concerned. “To execute these plans that will help in making the country healthy and strong through cycling, we first need patronage of government and its major organizations and then the financial support of corporate giants, and altogether, we can take Pakistan cycling to new heights.”

The PCF Secretary also lamented that the country and its cyclists badly lack cycling facilities. “When we talk about facilities and compare our cyclists with our neighbours like India, Iran and Bangladesh, we lack far behind as we don’t even have a single international-standard cycling velodrome, where we can train and prepare our cyclists for the international events. It’s the main responsibility of government to first provide such basic facilities to the athletes so that they may train well and win international laurels for Pakistan.”