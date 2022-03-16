Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship inaugurated

LAHORE – The Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, inaugurated the event at a colorful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers. The matches were also played in the different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round.

Rashid Malik thanked Sapphire Director Shayan Abdullah for the promotion of tennis in Punjab. “This is the second event being sponsored by Sapphire, who are taking keen interest in the promotion of tennis in Punjab. The PLTA has plans to conduct maximum number of tennis events this year too with the aim of promoting junior tennis and producing future tennis stars that can help the country earn international laurels.”

In the U-18 first round, Asad Zaman beat Abis Rebal 8-0, Amir Mazari beat Hanzla Anwar 8-2, Hunain Younis beat Aoun Raza 8-5. In the boys U-16 first round, Asad Zaman beat Abdur Rehman 8-0. In the U-14 first round, Aalay Husnain beat M Ibrahim Qadir 8-5, Eesa Bilal beat Hamza Ahmad 8-2. In the U-12 first round, Ismail Aftab beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh.