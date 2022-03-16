Shujat advises Opp, govt to call off  D-Chowk power shows

ISLAMABAD – While the ruling party [PTI] and joint opposition are planning to hold public gatherings at D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan Muslim League [PML-Q] President Chaudhary Shujat Hussain has advised both the sides to call off their power shows.

“We cannot afford this dangerous confrontation. The politics of number game and rallies has already troubled the masses facing inflation and poverty,” said Shujat.

The advice of PML-Q’s President was lauded by Balochistan Awami Party [BAP] MNA Khalid Magsi who along with senior party members met PML-Q senior leadership to deliberate upon the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan the Other day had announced that the party had finalised March 27 for holding the rally at the D-Chowk. In response to it, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman also gave a call to the public and workers of the component parties to begin a long march towards Islamabad on March 23 to stage a sit-in.

The PML-Q President appealed to both the sides to immediately announce the cancellation of their rallies in the greater interest of the country.

About the government’s plan to hold a public rally in the current political scenario, the PML-Q President commented that the opposition usually indulges in the politics of rallies but this time the government was also holding public meetings.

“Holding public meetings is actually not the government’s job,” he commented, adding that this kind of politics could create chaos and ultimately would benefit Pakistan’s internal and external enemies.

He also warned that everyone would regret it if someone died in this confrontation.

He supported the idea of facing each other in the parliament. “It would be better to participate in the upcoming no-trust motion in a democratic manner,” he said, adding the PML-Q’s politics has always had the country’s interests at its heart and that his party prioritises “reconciliation” in politics.

About the remarks of Interior Minister Sheikh Rahsid and Asad Umar for terming the PML-Q a small parliamentary party, he said his party had made big decisions for the sake of the country and democracy.