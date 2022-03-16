Our Staff Reporter

Sindh ministers visit Rehman Malik’s house for condolence

ISLAMABAD   –   A large number of Pakistan People’s Party leaders and Sindh provincial ministers yesterday visited the house of   late Senator Rehman Malik for condolence. Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Qasim Naveed visited the late Rehman Malik’s house, and offered condolences to former interior minister’s sons Umer Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik. The provincial ministers expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Rehman Malik They said Rehman Malik was a valuable asset of Pakistan People’s Party and an important figure of Pakistan’s politics. Senator Rehman Malik not only served the country and the nation all his life, but always fully represented the PPP, they added. Umer Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik thanked the provincial ministers for coming to offer condolences.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution on Islamophobia

Islamabad

Pakistan Army ‘reviews with concern’ India’s missile firing

Islamabad

Shujat advises Opp, govt to call off  D-Chowk power shows

Lahore

PTI govt allies most likely to back opposition’s no-trust motion against PM: Parvez

Lahore

Interior minister sees voting on no-trust motion against PM by March-end

Islamabad

PPP, MQM may become coalition partners in Sindh

Lahore

Water meters to reduce rapidly declining water table in Lahore: SACM

Lahore

Opposition puts national interest at stake for power: CM Buzdar

Islamabad

Fawad invites opposition for ‘peaceful’ rally in Islamabad

Islamabad

PM Imran directs party MPs to expose opposition’s ‘corruption’

1 of 388