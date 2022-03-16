Sindh ministers visit Rehman Malik’s house for condolence

ISLAMABAD – A large number of Pakistan People’s Party leaders and Sindh provincial ministers yesterday visited the house of late Senator Rehman Malik for condolence. Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Qasim Naveed visited the late Rehman Malik’s house, and offered condolences to former interior minister’s sons Umer Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik. The provincial ministers expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Rehman Malik They said Rehman Malik was a valuable asset of Pakistan People’s Party and an important figure of Pakistan’s politics. Senator Rehman Malik not only served the country and the nation all his life, but always fully represented the PPP, they added. Umer Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik thanked the provincial ministers for coming to offer condolences.