APPNews Desk

Tarin directs to resolve issues of pharma industry

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday held a meeting here with a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi M Manzoor.

The PPMA chairman thanked the finance minister for addressing the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers and further apprised him of the pending issues related to refund of sales tax on the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), a ministry press release said.

Shaukat Tarin said the government was fully committed to address the issues of pharmaceutical industry and provide maximum support to them.

He listened to their issues keenly and assured to resolve their issues. He directed the FBR chairman to take possible steps for the settlement of the issues of pharmaceutical industry related to the sales tax on APIs in coordination with the representatives of the Pharma Industry.

The FBR chairman also briefed the meeting on the steps being taken by the Bureau for the resolution of the key issues being faced by the Pharma Industry and the mechanism to settle the remaining issues related to the refund of sales tax on APIs.

The PPMA delegation thanked the finance minister for making efforts in addressing the issues of the industry.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IHC nullifies Islamabad local body election ordinance 2021

National

Pakistan expresses concern over India’s hijab ban verdict

Islamabad

PM Imran to benefit from no-trust motion: Sheikh Rashid

Karachi

Karachi Test: Pakistan bat against Australia on fifth day

Business

Asian markets bounce as Hong Kong tech sees bargain-buying

Islamabad

Election commission stops PM Imran from holding rally in Swat

Islamabad

OIC CFMs: Fazlur Rehman asks marchers to enter Islamabad on March 25

Islamabad

Pakistan confirms 493 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Islamabad

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine

Islamabad

PTI refuses to give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q

1 of 284