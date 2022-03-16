Two QFs to be decided in MidCity National Open Polo today

LAHORE- Two quarterfinals will be decided in the inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 today (Wednesday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. According to JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, the biggest polo event of Pakistan is being smoothly and professionally organized at the country’s biggest polo club, where 18 foreign polo players are exhibiting their prowess and amusing the polo enthusiasts with their outstanding polo skills and techniques. All the matches of this two-week long high-goal event are being aired live by PoloLine. The first quarterfinal will take place between FG Polo and Master Paints at 2:15 pm while in the second quarterfinal, Remounts will vie against HN Polo at 3:30 pm.