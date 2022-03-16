Staff Reporter

Two QFs to be decided in MidCity National Open Polo today

LAHORE- Two quarterfinals will be decided in the inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 today (Wednesday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. According to JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, the biggest polo event of Pakistan is being smoothly and professionally organized at the country’s biggest polo club, where 18 foreign polo players are exhibiting their prowess and amusing the polo enthusiasts with their outstanding polo skills and techniques. All the matches of this two-week long high-goal event are being aired live by PoloLine. The first quarterfinal will take place between FG Polo and Master Paints at 2:15 pm while in the second quarterfinal, Remounts will vie against HN Polo at 3:30 pm.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Pub dedicated to Ernest Hemingway destroyed in Kharkiv

Newspaper

FC KPK lift 118th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup

Newspaper

Second Test: Babar, Shafique’s resistance sets up gripping final day

Newspaper

Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship inaugurated

Newspaper

Remington Stars, PH Tigers score victories in Polo League

Newspaper

SACM Punjab vows to help PCF take cycling to new heights

Newspaper

Waqas wins title of ‘Mr. GCU 2021-22’

Newspaper

PCA plans more events

Newspaper

Another win for Pakistan in Triangular T20 Blind Cricket

Karachi

Karachi Police introduce 80 best IOs to probe heinous cases

1 of 320