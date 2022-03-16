Staff Reporter

Waqas wins title of ‘Mr. GCU 2021-22’

LAHORE – Waqas Khan, a student of BSc (Hons) Physical Education, won the prestigious title of ‘Mr GCU 2021-22’ at the bodybuilding championship organized by Government College University (GCU) Lahore Sports Board. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi graced the occasion as chief guest and announced a cash award for Waqas Khan, while Director Sports Muhammad Waseem and Controller Examinations Shahzad Ahmed were also present there. Rafay Khalid (FSc) finished second and Muhammad Abid from P.E. Department third in 80kg category. Hamza Butt (BFA Hons), won the 75kg title, Shahzaib (FA) 70kg title and Awais and Guhlam Muhammad gold medals in 55kg and 60kg categories.

 

