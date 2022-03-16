We are communicating with allies, It will soon be decided: Shehbaz Sharif

The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that they are communicating with the allies. It will soon be decided.

After the submission of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister by joint opposition, the political activities within the country have accelerated. The opposition parties have been much engaged in their agenda of getting the required numbers.

On the matter, Shehbaz Sharif said that they are communicating with the allies and it will soon be decided. Upon being asked by the journalist that what’s causing the delay, the PMLN leader responded that the question should be asked to the allies, adding that we are in contact with them.

The journalist in talk with the political entity also put forward a statement saying that you have many friends from the OIC countries. To that Shehbaz Sharif replied that you may convey my greetings to them.