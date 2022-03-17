24 PTI MNAs present inside Sindh House, claims Raja Riaz

Disgruntled PTI MNA and Jahangir Tareen group leader Raja Riaz on Wednesday claimed that 24 members of the ruling party-led by Prime Minister Imran Khan were present inside Sindh House in Islamabad.

According to sources, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Assembly moved to Sindh House Islamabad after an operation was carried out by police personnel on the presence of Ansar-ul-Islam in Parliament Lodges. Both the doors of Sindh House has been completely closed.

According to the footage received by Dunya News, estranged national assembly members of the PTI including Raja Riaz, Basit Sultan Bukhari, Nawab Sher Wasir, Noor Alam Khan, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Khan Wattoo, Riaz Mazari, Khawaja Shiraz, Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Wajiha Akram and Ramesh Kumar are present in PTI Sindh House.

In an audio message received by Dunya News on Wednesday, he said that the whole nation and media knows that that the police attacked the Parliament lodges and the opposition’s MNA was tortured after which he was taken into custody.

Following the attack on the Lodges, the disgruntled PTI MNA said those who had been dissenting with the ruling party over inflation, corruption, and lawlessness felt that whatever happened in the Lodges could also happen with them and they decided to stay at Sindh House.

Raja Riaz went on to say that no one has given them money and we [the dissenting lawmakers] will vote based on our conscience, adding that they were not afraid of anyone and they were here only as a precautionary measure.

On the other hand, Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan while regretting the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan of Rs 200 million said that he had been raising voice against corruption, inflation and load shedding for the past three years.

Meanwhile, MNA Basit Bukhari said that he never asked for any ministership. “I was elected to the National Assembly as an independent candidate,” he said.