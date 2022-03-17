News Desk

Belgian Commercial Attache calls on CEO RUDA

Belgian Commercial Attache Abid Muhammad Hussain has called on CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin Wednesday at head office.

During the meeting, officials briefed the delegation about the RUDA’s complete project.

The CEO said, “We need 10,000 MW for Ravi city and initially we have to generate 2000 MW of electricity immediately and foreign companies are welcome to work on this project.

As the cleaning of Ravi river is possible with modern technology,” he said.

“We want to work on the factors of cheap power generation. Energy can be generated through three barrages and waste in Ravi city while there are vast investment opportunities in industrial zone, IT sector and smart city as well,” he added.

Moreover, he said that although a lot of land is required for solar energy, in order to increase their energy resources, Ravi can set up low cost solar plants in the forest area of the city.

Belgium Commercial Attache Abid Muhammad Hussain said that our companies have already invested in various projects in different cities of Pakistan.

He said that hygienic food project started in Karachi alone with 20 million Euros while investment was also made in textile sector in Lahore.

“Ravi city is an attractive project and our companies will visit here soon for investment, he added.

At the end, Imran Amin presented souvenir to the Commercial Attache of Belgium. Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, Chief Operating Officer, Muhammad Usman, Director Smart City, Farzan Ahmed, Director Commercial Road were also present on the occasion.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Kite string claims another life

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif comes up with ‘national govt idea’ sans PTI

Islamabad

PML-Q neither left govt nor joined Opposition, says Parvez

Lahore

Over 30 parliamentarians meet CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore

24m families benefiting from free healthcare facility: Hasaan Khawar

Lahore

‘Minorities enjoying full freedom, rights in country’

Lahore

Kidney disease needs timely diagnosis, treatment, says Prof Al-Freed

Lahore

Cabinet committee reviews law, order situation ahead of Pak-Aus match

Lahore

CM orders provision of free IT training to youth

Lahore

8,000 police to perform security duty during Pak-Aus match

1 of 46