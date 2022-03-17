Brand Rang Rasiya calls off Eid campaign with Sana Javed

Brand Rang Rasiya have cancelled their Eid Campaign with leading actress Sana Javed, after latter was subjected to allegations of ‘troublesome interactions’ during her make-ups.

According to details, many make-up artists including Manal Nadeem, Omyr Waqar, Ikram Gohar, Rhyan Thomas, and many others shared troublesome interactions with Sana Javed. Sana, while reacting to it had also launched defamation complaints against the celebrities who called her out.

In a recent development, the brand Rang Rasiya has cancelled Sana Javed. On Wednesday, the brand came up with the important public announcement. Rang Rasiya said in notice that it has disassociated itself from Sana Javed who was the main face for their Eid Campaign.

The brand’s official statement is quoting that her interaction with Manal Nadeem and crew happened at their Eid Campaign’s photoshoot.The notice also stated that the whole incident was disturbing for the brand too and that is the main reason why the brand is disassociating itself from Sana Javed. The circular further said that the Eid Campaign has been shot with another celebrity.