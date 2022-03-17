News Desk

Govt encouraging investment, enlisting of entities in Stock Exchange: Tarin

A delegation of Pakistan Stockbrokers Association led by its Vice Chairman Zahid Latif Khan met Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad.

The delegation apprised the Finance Minister of certain issues and challenges impeding the growth of Capital market in Pakistan and sought support of government to resolve their issues.

They requested for providing tax incentives on Capital gain and investment in stock exchange.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that government is encouraging investment and enlisting of entities in the stock exchange. He further assured the delegation his support to resolve their issues and for growth of Capital market in Pakistan.

