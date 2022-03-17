Govt lifts Covid restrictions as pandemic wanes

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday announced to lift all Coronavirus-related restrictions in view of the continuous declining trend of the pandemic in the country.

Briefing media persons along with Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan here, he said restrictions such as those on indoor and outdoor dining, wedding halls, markets and religious gatherings are being done away with. He, however, said the condition of vaccination for the air travellers will stay in place.

Asad Umar said the decision of lifting the restrictions is aimed at reviving normalcy in life. He, however, said this does not mean the pandemic is over. “We will continue to closely monitor the behaviour of the pandemic in order to take the timely decisions accordingly,” he added.

He said the role of provincial governments and the Pakistan Army remained very critical in implementation of decisions taken at the forum of NCOC. He expressed satisfaction over the vaccination of people against Covid-19 saying about 87 percent eligible population over 12 years of age have received one jab whilst about 70 percent population stands fully vaccinated.

Umar said that during the NCOC meeting on Wednesday, the situation of the pandemic was reviewed in detail and it was observed that since the last eight weeks, the positivity ratio has been declining and the number of patients in critical care units is also declining. “The number of patients in critical care dropped to the lowest level since October 2020,” he said, adding that the number is expected to decrease further in the coming days. “Keeping in view all of this we now need a transition to move towards a normal life because it seems like the pandemic will continue and become a part of the day-to-day life,” he said, announcing that all restrictions have been lifted.

The minister congratulated the nation for the way it faced a “very big challenge” and implemented all instructions issued by the NCOC.