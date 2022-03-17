News Desk

IHC asks PM to remove registrar’s objection on plea against ECP notice

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove the objection raised by its registrar office on his plea against notice of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC overruled all objections of the registrar office except biometric verification and remarked that no one can be exempted from this condition.

Chief Justice said that biometrics can be done if the facility is available at Prime Minister House. He also directed to fix the petition for hearing tomorrow if the objections are removed.

It merits mention that PM Imran and Asad Umar, in their petition argued that public office holders can now run election campaign after new legislation.

Asad Umar argued that the election commission does not have the authority to interpret the law.

The registrar has said that the petition was filed without biometrics and an affidavit from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

We have right to provide police protection to our members: Gillani

National

Qandeel Baloch murder case: State challenges Waseem’s acquittal in SC

Islamabad

Another petition filed in IHC to disclose details of gifts to PM Imran

Islamabad

PM Imran applauds Babar Azam on outstanding innings

Islamabad

ISPR releases song in connection with Pakistan Day

Business

Govt encouraging investment, enlisting of entities in Stock Exchange: Tarin

Islamabad

PM Imran congratulates South Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

Lahore

Looters ruled country since 2008 till 2018: Farukh Habib

National

Ramadan’s expected date announced by PMD

National

Two killed, 14 injured in coach, car collision in DI Khan

1 of 261