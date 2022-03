Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farukh Habib said on Thursday that since 2008 till 2018 there was the government of looters in the country.

Farukh Habib also said that Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazl-Ur-Rehman made world record of corruption in past ten years.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari are seeking NRO.