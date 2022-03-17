‘Minorities enjoying full freedom, rights in country’

LAHORE: – Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had promised the religious minorities that they would get full freedom and rights in the country. He expressed these views while addressing the Holi celebrations held at Governor House here to show solidarity with the Hindu community. The event was organised by the Human Rights department in collaboration with BARGAD, an organisation for youth development.

The provincial minister said that the representatives of religious minorities in Pakistan had opportunity to participate in the legislative process, while the official celebration of Holi had raised love and affection, adding that people of all religions in Pakistan were celebrating their festivals with complete freedom.

On the occasion, Chief of BARGAD Sabiha Shaheen said that such celebrations sent a clear message to the world that “We are all one and no one can separate us.”

At the end of the ceremony, all the dignitaries including the provincial minister were awarded special shields by BARGAD. Deputy Secretary for Human Rights Muhammad Yousuf and a large number of legislators and leaders from the Hindu community were present on the occasion, while students from various universities and religious communities also attended the festival.