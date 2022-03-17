News Desk

More to come in the coming days, hints Bilawal Bhutto

Amid the ongoing political activities in the country the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday hinted that there is more to come in the coming days.

In his recent statement on twitter, the PPP Chairman said that the MNA’s are being threatened with dire consequences if they take part in the no-confidence motion. Along with expressing that the MNA’s will take any and all means for their protection.

Bilawal stated that, “MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest & dire consequences if they take part in no confidence process. Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime.”

The PPP Chairman also expressed that they will do all they can to ensure their protection, adding that the party will not reveal all of its cards. He also said that a few friends will respond to the accusations by Imran Khan.

Bilawal further stated that the government must not provoke them, adding that out of respect for the OIC conference they don’t want anarchy in the city of Islamabad.

“PPP & PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now. IA a few friends will respond to IKs accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect of OIC conference we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. Government must not provoke us,” tweeted Bilawal.

