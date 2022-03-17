NA Speaker act as Presiding Officer in process of no-confidence motion: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that the Speaker of the National Assembly will act as the Presiding Officer in the complete process of no-confidence motion.

While issuing important clarifications regarding floor crossing ECP said that the proceedings of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will be conducted under Article 95. The Election Commission has nothing to do with the selection of the Prime Minister and no-confidence motion. The Speaker of National Assembly will act as the Presiding Officer in the complete process of no-confidence motion.

As per the issued statement, the procedure of deviation of the members has been given under Article 63A. While the party chief will make the declaration regarding the deviation of the member concerned.

Our role will begin after receiving the declaration from the Speaker, added ECP.

According to the Election Commission, if the Election Commission is empowered by the necessary legislation regarding the conduct of the election of the Prime Minister and the no-confidence motion, then it can perform the duties.

It was further added that the ECP is aware of its responsibilities in regard to the constitution and also that the body has been performing its duties in an efficient manner.

It also added that the function of the Election Commission is to conduct National and Provincial Assembly and Local Government elections. Conducting the election of the President of Pakistan is also the responsibility of the Election Commission.

This clarification was necessary after criticism of the Election Commission by top government officials, stated ECP.