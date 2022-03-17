NAB authorises 11 inquiries, two investigations in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD – The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chaired by its chairman Justice Javed Iqbal authorised conducting 11 inquiries and two investigations against various personalities on allegations of looting public exchequer.

According to NAB spokesman, the EBM authorized conducting inquiries against various personalities included Messers ACE Group (ACE marketing group, Pvt, ltd), ACE, Builders, PVT, Ltd and others, management of Utility Store Corporation, officers, officials and others of Punjab Cooperative Board of Liquidation, Anjum Pervaiz, former senior General Manager, Pakistan Railways and others, officers, officials of Ministry of Housing and Works, officials, officers and others of State office, owners, sponsors of Shaukat Marvat Group of Companies, officers, officials and others of Forest department, Javed Memon, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department, Larkana and others, Professor Ghulam Asghar Channa, Vice Chancellor and others of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, engineer Sardar Ali Shah, Project Director of Right Bank Outfall Drain, Hyderabad circle and others and inquiry was also authorised against Pritam Das, superintending engineer, Irrigation department, Govt of Sindh, Ali Muhammad, Contractor, AMB and Company, Pvt, Limited and others.

NAB-EBM also authorized conducting two investigations against various personalities including Ghulam Haider Jamali, Former Inspector General, Police, Sindh, Karachi and others, officers/ officials of District Director, Agriculture, department, DI Khan and others.

The Executive Board Meeting okayed sending the complaint against Adam Khan Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. and others to IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for legal action.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday vehemently denied some media reports clarifying that no inquiry was pending in the NAB right now against Federal Minister Moonis Elahi.

Therefore the question of arresting the said Federal Minister does not arise, a NAB spokesman said in a statement that the speculations about NAB’s arrest were baseless.