Opposition waiting for the right moment to strike

ISLAMABAD – Besides high political temperature and an apparent wheeling and dealing in the capital, there is no chance of a ‘major political development’ in this week due to the upcoming events of the Organisation of Islamic Countries summit and Pakistan Day parade. The background discussions with several lawmakers revealed that a leading announcement with regards to an ongoing no-trust saga is quite unlikely till 24th of March.Though, except ‘big three’; Shehbaz, Zardari and Maulana, everybody else in the ranks of political parties are not known to the ‘actual deal’ agreed with ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the powerful circles. However, the members of parliament from the opposition side believe that the security establishment stepped aside from the civilian government and playing as neutral but even then they cannot afford adventurism in an already scheduled international event, where a number of foreign dignitaries are invited. The opposition is claiming that it has the support of not only a considerable number of disgruntled MNAs from the ruling party but allies in power are also inclined towards them and they are in agreement with ‘big three’ to vote against Imran Khan. It is a fact that if a single ally party distanced itself with the ruling Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf at this stage, the Prime Minister would not be able to witness the march past in joint armed forces parade morally as in that case he will lose the confidence of the house. Lawmakers maintained that the political maneuvering is concluded and trump card is in the hands of the opposition but they are waiting for the signal as the security establishment don’t want to put the country into an awkward situation.