News Desk

PM Imran applauds Babar Azam on outstanding innings

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on his outstanding batting on the last day of second Test match played against Australia.

The former cricket team captain and world cup winner said that unfortunately he could not watch the match himself but was updated later on.

The Prime Minister also said that he is fighting against “match fixing” in a different field as his players are being lured by hefty cash offers.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

ISPR releases song in connection with Pakistan Day

Business

Govt encouraging investment, enlisting of entities in Stock Exchange: Tarin

Islamabad

PM Imran congratulates South Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

Lahore

Looters ruled country since 2008 till 2018: Farukh Habib

National

Ramadan’s expected date announced by PMD

National

Two killed, 14 injured in coach, car collision in DI Khan

National

Shaukat Tarin dismisses reports about IMF talks failure

Karachi

Sindh reports 306 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours: Murad Ali Shah

National

PM to finalize strategy for recovery of PTI MNAs today: Qureshi

Lahore

Kite string claims another life

1 of 261