PM Imran applauds Babar Azam on outstanding innings
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on his outstanding batting on the last day of second Test match played against Australia.
The former cricket team captain and world cup winner said that unfortunately he could not watch the match himself but was updated later on.
The Prime Minister also said that he is fighting against “match fixing” in a different field as his players are being lured by hefty cash offers.