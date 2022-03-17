News Desk

PM Imran congratulates South Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on his election as the President of the Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said that he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.

South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected president, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceding defeat.

He called his win a “victory of the great South Korean people”.

But the result was one of the closest in history – with the final count separated by less than 1%.

