PML-Q neither left govt nor joined Opposition, says Parvez

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – Without contradicting his one-day old stance against the PTI government, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi Wednesday said that the PML-Q was part of the government and had been supporting it in difficult times. “The PML-Q has neither left the government nor joined the Opposition. There are different opinions within the parties but decisions are made by mutual consultation”, he said in a statement which seems to be a softer version of the earlier one made on Tuesday last. Parvez Elahi also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him an honest person with good intentions.

In an interview with a news channel on Tuesday night, Parvez Elahi had stated that all government allies had a hundred per cent tilt towards the opposition’s alliance which enjoyed the support of even more members than required for the no-trust motion to succeed. In that interview, he had also cast aspersions on the government’s ability to take along the allied parties.

In his fresh statement, Ch Parvez Elahi said the PML-Q had been pointing out public issues from the day one as it was not something new brought up in the current situation. “It is always in the government’s own interest if it runs the government affairs in consultation with the allied parties. We are allies, but a separate party”, he said.

Meanwhile, in another TV interview on Wednesday, Parvez Elahi made the revelation that some 10 to 12 MNAs of the ruling PTI were in the custody of the Opposition parties now. “These people have also been in contact with us, but suddenly they vanished, and were not traceable. But we know where they are. They are in the custody of the Opposition and the government is worried about it”, he revealed.

To a question, he said: “We stick to our earlier decision of joining the government but will make a new decision after consultation”. He said that it was true beyond doubt that all allied parties to the government will make a joint decision [about no-trust motion] after mutual consultations. “We will also decide after consultation. Consultation is going on for a new decision”, he observed.

He also said that he stood by his earlier statement made last Tuesday.

Complaining about the government’s attitude towards its allies, Parvez Elahi said that PTI’s spokesperson has been saying this off the record that they had the agencies like the NAB and the FIA to screw the allies.

Talking about PM Imran Khan’s visit to his Lahore residence, he said: “Imran Khan came [to meet us] but he did not say a word about the no-trust motion”.

Commenting on the government’s planned move to stop its legislator to cast vote in support of the no-confidence motion, Parvez said: “You cannot stop any one from casting votes. You can, however, send a reference [against defecting members] to ECP after the voting”.

Answering a question, he said that relations with Usman Buzdar were still intact. “But if he wants to commit political blunder, we will advise him once or twice not to do so”, he said, adding that the Tareen group sticks to the minus- Buzdar formula even today.

To another question, the PML-Q leader said that no meeting had been scheduled with Shehbaz Sharif so far, but he had a telephonic conversation with him.

Asked about his party’s relationship with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, he said: “We have been allies with Asif Ali Zardari and the alliance is intact”.

Asked to comment on the PTI government’s decision to hold a big public rally on March 27, he said: “Confrontation is always dangerous for the government. Bhutto’s government fell because of confrontation. There is danger of confrontation when the government and opposition people get together”, he remarked, adding that it has been observed for the first time that a sitting government is holding protest rallies in response to the Opposition’s protest.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided not to offer Punjab chief minister position to its allied party PML-Q and said it will keep the position with it.

“The PTI leadership has reviewed the received reports and demands of PML-Q and decided to keep chief ministership with PTI,” a source close to the development told The Nation yesterday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday continued consultations with senior party leadership before his departure to Swat on the prevailing political situation and contacts of his party leaders with allied parties.

On the occasion, the PM directed his party leadership not to issue any statement against Ch Pervez Elahi over the content of his interview to media.

Senior party leaders informed the PM about the PML-Q leaders meeting with other opposition parties and offers made to them by opposition parties.

Meanwhile, PTI party MNAs also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him over the adoption of historic resolution passed by UNGA against Islamophobia.

Those who called on the PM included Riaz Fityana, Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, Sardar Muhammad Khan leghari, Asima Qadir, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Javeria Zafar, Muhammad Ibrahim Khyan, Tahir Iqbal, Najeeb Haroon and Aurangzeb Khan. Foreign Minister Shah mehmood Qureshi, SAPM Amir Dogar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi were also present on the occasion.

The PM greeted the entire Muslim world over the adoption of this historic resolution by UNGA on Islamophibia. He also said he highlighted the issue on every world forum and finally it resulted in adoption of this resolution by UNGA which is a huge success for Pakistan and the whole Muslim world.

Imran Khan said his party and allies are with him and that the no-confidence motion against him by the opposition would meet failure.