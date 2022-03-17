Political uncertainty to end in a weak, says Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the ongoing uncertainty on the country’s political landscape is likely to end on March 25 as the allies of the ruling PTI would have taken a final decision by the time either to part ways with the government or not. “The present political situation in the country would become clear on March 25,” he said, adding that two important events, including Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting and the Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to be held in the federal capital would have concluded by that time. Addressing a press conference here after attending a workshop on anti-human trafficking organized by the United Nations, the interior minister predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge stronger after that day. He underlined that PM Khan would be the ultimate beneficiary either “he loses or wins” in the present political crisis.