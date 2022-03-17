Politicians switching parties due to fear of elections are evident: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that politicians who are changing parties due to fear of elections have become evident.

Sending a message on the social networking site Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the last five people got Rs 150-200 ten million votes.

He added that if these people had a bit of honor left, they would have given resign.

Sindh House has become centre of horse trading, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that there were reports of transfer of huge amount of money to Sindh House.

Talking to PTV he said private force has been called to keep the people confined in Sindh House.

At present,he said that Sindh House had become centre of horse trading.

The minister said sale-purchase of loyalties of legislators was unconstitutional. He said the government was preparing a strong action plan against horse trading.