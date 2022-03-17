News Desk

Politicians switching parties due to fear of elections are evident: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that politicians who are changing parties due to fear of elections have become evident.

Sending a message on the social networking site Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the last five people got Rs 150-200 ten million votes.

He added that if these people had a bit of honor left, they would have given resign.

Sindh House has become centre of horse trading, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that there were reports of transfer of huge amount of money to Sindh House.

Talking to PTV he said private force has been called to keep the people confined in Sindh House.
At present,he said that Sindh House had become centre of horse trading.

The minister said sale-purchase of loyalties of legislators was unconstitutional. He said the government was preparing a strong action plan against horse trading.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA Speaker act as Presiding Officer in process of no-confidence motion: ECP

National

‘My body, soul are with PTI’: Amir Liaquat

National

More to come in the coming days, hints Bilawal Bhutto

National

24 PTI MNAs present inside Sindh House, claims Raja Riaz

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif exposed after talking about national govt: Sheikh Rashid

Karachi

Ali Zaidi asks CM Sindh to explain presence of Sindh police in Islamabad

Islamabad

PPP MNAs fear Parliament Lodges style attack at Sindh House

Islamabad

We have right to provide police protection to our members: Gillani

Islamabad

IHC asks PM to remove registrar’s objection on plea against ECP notice

Lahore

CitiHousing brings tallest residential tower in Lahore

1 of 231