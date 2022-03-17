News Desk

PPP MNAs fear Parliament Lodges style attack at Sindh House

Days after the police action at the Parliament Lodges, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNAs staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad have expressed fear that the government will launch the Parliament Lodges style attack at Sindh House too.

The PPP MNAs Abdul Qadir Patel, Agha Rafiullah, Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, Mehreen Bhutto and others in their joint statement said that Imran Khan s government is bent on terrorism and said that following the incident at Parliament Lodges, the federal government is now preparing to attack Sindh House.

They said that after the Parliament Lodges incident, over MNAs have requested the Sindh government for the deployment of Sindh police at the Sindh House for security purpose.

They demanded that the PPP MNAs be given the protection of Sindh police as per their legal right. They also warned that the federal government would be responsible any harm to PPP MNAs.

