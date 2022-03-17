News Desk

Ramadan’s expected date announced by PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced the expected date for the sighting of the new moon that would mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the new moon is expected to be sighted on April 2 and the first Ramadan to be on April 3, 2022.

The department added that the month of Shaban is expected to be of 29 days this year which would mean that the new moon of Ramadan would be sighted on April 2.

According to the Meteorological department, the weather on April 2 would be clear with partial clouds, which would ease the sighting of the new moon.

Last year, the Ramzan moon was sighted on April 14 and thus the holy month began on Wednesday, April 15, 2021.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM Imran applauds Babar Azam on outstanding innings

Islamabad

ISPR releases song in connection with Pakistan Day

Business

Govt encouraging investment, enlisting of entities in Stock Exchange: Tarin

Islamabad

PM Imran congratulates South Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

Lahore

Looters ruled country since 2008 till 2018: Farukh Habib

National

Two killed, 14 injured in coach, car collision in DI Khan

National

Shaukat Tarin dismisses reports about IMF talks failure

Karachi

Sindh reports 306 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours: Murad Ali Shah

National

PM to finalize strategy for recovery of PTI MNAs today: Qureshi

Lahore

Kite string claims another life

1 of 229