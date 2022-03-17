Shaukat Tarin dismisses reports about IMF talks failure

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday dismissed reports that talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for seventh review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility program had failed.

In an informal discussion with journalists, the finance minister denied that talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) have failed.

“The talks have successfully ended and we are waiting for their [IMF] decision,” he said while replying to a question asked by journalist.

“The IMF team will come back with final assessment on Friday (tomorrow),” Shaukat Tarin said and added that some elements are spreading speculations while sitting in drawing room.

Pakistan and the IMF started negotiations on the ongoing seventh review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility program on March 4, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan last month received $1.053 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the successful completion of the 6th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The central bank confirmed on Twitter, “Following the successful completion of the 6th review of the IMF program, SBP has received the next tranche of $1.053 billion.”