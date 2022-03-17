News Desk

Sheikh Rasheed proposes PM Imran to impose Governor rule in Sindh

Amid high political temperature in the country, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday that he has suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor rule in Sindh.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, “I have advised PM Imran Khan to impose governor rule for the way the money has been used indiscriminately to buy the conscience of the people.”

The minister said that trading the conscience of the people with money was a conspiracy against democracy.

Rasheed went on to say, “No action would be taken at the Sindh House, adding that the people who went to Sindh House against the government have been exposed.”

