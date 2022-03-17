Six nations request UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

Six nations on Wednesday requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine.

They include the UK, Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and the US.

“Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all,” the UK’s permanent mission to the UN said on Twitter.

The request came as Russia’s war on Ukraine entered its third week.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.