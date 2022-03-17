Two killed, 14 injured in coach, car collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two persons were killed and 14 other sustained injuries when a passenger coach collided with a car in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Tank-Dera Road near Chehkan area of Dera Ismail Khan where a speeding coach hit a car due to which two persons were killed on the spot and 14 other were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.