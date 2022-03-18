Our Staff Reporter

12,500 saplings to be planted in Bannu in spring

lakki marwat   –   Bannu Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi on Thursday said that the administration will plant around 12500 saplings in various parts of Bannu district during the current spring season.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the DC said that his administration had arranged different varieties of plants to be cultivated in parts of Bannu during the drive.

Officials of the local government and rural development department, tehsil municipal administrations and Water and Sanitation Services Company also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail preparations the administration had made with support of other stakeholders to make the plantation drive a success.

Zubair said that increasing forest cover was inevitable to control global warming and climate change issues.

He said that tree plantation would add to the beauty of urban and rural localities besides providing a clean, green and healthy environment to the citizens.

“The municipal authorities will carry out tree plantation activities in their respective areas of tehsils,” he maintained. The administration, he said, has also formulated a mechanism to take care of seedlings planted during spring season.

The DC called upon people to take enthusiastic part in tree plantation drives and grow more and more trees to increase the area of forests in the district.

