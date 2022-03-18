News Desk

Agitated PTI workers storm Sindh House

Amid high political temperature in the country after opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, The charged workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday barged into Sindh House after breaking main gate.

This comes hours after PTI workers staged a protest outside Sindh House in Red Zone area of the federal capital.

A sit-in was called by PTI workers outside Sindh House. The protest turned violent turn as demonstrators broke the gate and stormed inside the Sindh House.

On the other hand, the volunteers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also reached Sindh House to confront the charged PTI workers.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri had said, “Our volunteers will be present where there is lawlessness,” adding that groups hooligans were being entered in the red zone under police surveillance.

Ghauri said that the hooliganism of PTI will be dealt in all circumstances.

He directed the workers of Rawalpindi, Islamabad to immediately reach Islamabad, adding that the responsibility will be on the government if any worker is harmed.

 

