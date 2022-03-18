Breast cancer slowly becoming endemic in Pakistan: Speakers

peshawar – Breast cancer is slowly becoming endemic in Pakistan with one out of eight women being at a lifetime risk of developing the disease at some point.

Factors like taboos, stigmas, stereotypes, myths, and misconceptions surround women’s health and their bodies posing hurdles in the early presentation of the cases in tertiary care hospitals. In order to spread awareness regarding the disease, shed light on its causes and prevention, an awareness seminar was held at the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with Public Health Association (PHA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mehmood Jan, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was the chief guest whereas Ms Rabia Basri, chairperson of Standing Committee on Health, and Ms Sajida Hanif MPA and member Steering Committee on Breast Cancer were the guest of honours. Beside others Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, president PHA KP Dr Saima Abid, faculty, and heads of different institutions were also present on the occasion.

Mehmood Jan said that early detection of breast cancer will save lives of many women in future and KP Assembly supports the cause wholeheartedly. He gave directives to the relevant policymakers to follow up the PC1 of the first-ever ‘Breast cancer early detection’ programme in KP with the federal government to ensure smooth approval during 2022. He said that treatment of breast cancer is free at IRNUM Hospital on Sehat Sahulat Programme which was a significant achievement of the present government.

Ms Rabia Basri emphasised on the importance of self-examination and other preventive measures of breast cancer. Ms Sajida Hanif ensured the support of policymakers for the establishment of early detection centres and breast cancer control programme in KP. Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that KMU is a strong supporter of this noble cause.

Renowned oncologist Dr Safoora Shahid, delivered an insightful lecture on various causes of the diseases, its management, and the importance of readily available treatment facilities. Dr Mahvish furthered the discussion by talking about specific genetic cancer markers.